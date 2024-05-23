Elon Musk Lauds X's Community Notes After New Study Reveals 96% Accuracy: 'Great Work By The Notes Team!'

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk praised the accuracy of X’s Community Notes, highlighting their effectiveness in identifying misleading posts.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter on Monday to commend the Community Notes team for their work, referencing a post by X's vice president of product, Keith Coleman.

Coleman referenced a study that found these notes to be more reliable than traditional misinformation flags, irrespective of the political spectrum.

Musk’s endorsement of X’s Community Notes comes after a study highlighted their effectiveness in identifying misleading posts.

The study found that these notes were perceived as significantly more trustworthy than traditional misinformation flags, with an accuracy rate of 96%, when it comes to matters of health, such as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another study cited by Coleman states that Community Notes was perceived positively by both sides of the political spectrum.

"Across both sides of the political spectrum, community notes were perceived as significantly more trustworthy than simple misinformation flags," said a study by the University of Giessen's students.

Why It Matters: The Community Notes feature was introduced to combat the spread of misinformation.

This isn’t the first time Musk has praised the feature. In 2022, he acknowledged it for flagging a fake news post. In 2023, X amplified its fact-checking efforts with Community Notes to counter edited and AI-generated videos.

However, Musk himself was Community Noted recently after claiming there were ‘known vulnerabilities’ in the Signal messaging app, which he had previously backed.

X has also cited this feature as one of the disinformation defenses, responding to concerns raised by the European Union amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock