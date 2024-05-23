Cybertruck-Inspired Vessel Marked Out-Of-Stock On Tesla Shop Within A Day

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc introduced a Cybervessel compatible with all of its vehicle lineup to its online shop on Wednesday and it is already out of stock.

What Happened: The stainless steel Cybervessel can hold nearly 600 ml of water and is insulated to retain temperate. It also has a laser-etched Cybertruck silhouette on the lid and a vacuum seal lid.

Though custom-designed for Cybertruck cupholders, the vessel is compatible with all Tesla vehicles, as per the carmaker.

The company introduced the product to its online shop on Wednesday, priced at just $50. However, as of the time of this report, the product has already been marked as out of stock.

Why It Matters: Tesla has an array of products in its online shop derived from the Cybertruck’s angular design, including a stainless steel bottle opener and even an angular hammer. Several of these products are currently marked as out of stock, including the Cybertruck diecast, the hammer, and the opener.

The Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. While the company intends to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks every year starting in 2025, the company is currently only ramping production.

The low production volume, coupled with the Cybertruck's stainless steel exterior, angular design, and higher price point has made it a celebrity pick and collectible. The higher-end version of the Cybertruck is priced at $99,990 in the U.S.

