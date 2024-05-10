Tesla's Limited-Edition, Cybertruck-Inspired Cyberhammer Up For Grabs At Online Shop For $700

EV giant Tesla Inc released its Cybertruck-inspired Cyberhammer on its online shop, priced at a whopping $700.
What Happened: The Cyberhammer was previously available only through Tesla’s referral program. Those with 35,000 referral credits could use it to purchase the quirky, angular, limited-edition hammer of which the company made only 800 units.
However, now interested customers can purchase it from Tesla’s online shop for $700. “Do not strike hard surfaces with Cyberhammer. Intended for display or gym use,” the company says on the site.
The Cyberhammer resembles the angular structure of the Cybertruck and features a laser etching of Tesla's senior executive Franz von Holzhausen‘s signature. Holzhausen led the design for the stainless steel pickup truck.
Why It Matters: The Cybertruck-inspired hammer is a cheeky reference to the truck’s unveiling event in 2019 when Tesla CEO Elon Musk demonstrated the strength of Cybertruck's door by having them beaten with a hammer.
The CEO also attempted to demonstrate the strength of its windows at the event by having Holzhausen fling a metal ball to it. However, the window cracked, causing Musk to exclaim, "Oh my fucking god."
Tesla has since then turned it into a marketing highlight and even sells a limited edition window decal on its online shop nicknamed the ‘OMFG decal' and featuring a crack design similar to the one that Holzhausen made on the window at the demonstration in 2019. It is priced at $55.
