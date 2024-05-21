Trump's Potential Pick For Treasury Secretary Says 'Markets Like His Policies Better'

Loading... Loading...

Scott Bessent, CEO of Key Square Group and a potential nominee for Trump's Treasury Secretary, shared his insights on market preferences ahead of the 2024 election.

What Happened: On Monday, Bessent stated during CNBC’s “Last Call,” "With Donald Trump ahead in the polls, the market seems to like his policies better.”

"Right now we are in a nirvana situation where the market anchoring on Trump in the lead but [Janet] Yellen and the Biden apparatus also pushing against that lead"

Why It Matters: The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll ,conducted recently, revealed that 51% of respondents felt financially better off during Trump's presidency, despite the Biden administration overseeing significant economic growth and the best job market since the 1960s.

Trump's recent remarks at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting also stirred speculation about a potential third-term bid. He drew parallels to Franklin D. Roosevelt's four-term presidency, which received a positive response from the audience.

