Mokhber Is Acting President Of Iran After Raisi's Death: His Stance On US, Israel-Palestine And All That You Should Know About Him

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s first vice president, is set to become the interim president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

What Happened: As per Iran’s constitution, Mokhber will join a three-person council, including the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, to organize a new presidential election within 50 days of Raisi’s death, Reuters reported on Monday.

Born on Sep. 1, 1955, Mokhber is considered close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He became the first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president.

In October, Mokhber was part of a delegation that visited Moscow and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and drones to Russia’s military, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Previously, Mokhber headed Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader. In 2010, the European Union sanctioned him for alleged involvement in nuclear or ballistic missile activities, but he was removed from the list two years later.

In 2013, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Setad and 37 companies it oversaw. Setad was established under an order by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to manage properties abandoned after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran-backed Hamas mourned the death of Raisi. In their statement, they thanked Raisi for his support for “the legitimate struggle of our people against the Zionist entity, provided valued support to the Palestinian resistance, and made tireless efforts in solidarity and support in all forums and fields for our people in the steadfast Gaza Strip during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Mokhber is also expected to back Hamas amid the Israel war. In April, Mokhber offered condolences for the “martyrdom” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s six children and grandchildren who were killed in an airstrike.

Why It Matters: The sudden death of Raisi has significant implications for Iran’s political landscape. Raisi, who was seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was a key figure in Iran’s hardline political faction. His death in a helicopter crash, confirmed by Iranian state media, leaves a vacuum in the country’s leadership.

Raisi’s tenure as president was marked by intensified repression of dissent, a legacy that will influence Mokhber’s interim presidency. Mokhber’s close ties to Khamenei and his involvement in significant military and economic activities, including the controversial missile and drone agreements with Russia, suggest that his leadership may continue along a similar hardline path.

The upcoming presidential election, mandated to occur within 50 days, will be crucial in determining Iran’s future direction. The election process and its outcome will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers, given Iran’s strategic importance in the Middle East and its contentious relations with Western nations.

