President Raisi, Who Was Seen As Ayatollah's Successor To Be Iran's Supreme Leader, Confirmed Dead By State Media (UPDATED)

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

Iranian state news agency IRINN and semi-official news agency Mehr News reported that there were “no survivors” at the crash site of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi.

What Happened: Raisi, a former hardline judiciary chief, became Iran’s eighth president in 2021 after a historically uncompetitive presidential election. As a former prosecutor and judge, he oversaw a period of intensified repression of dissent, according to human rights monitors, according to CNN.

Raisi was seen as a close ally of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was widely believed to be his potential successor.

The helicopter crash occurred while Raisi was returning from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan. The aircraft crashed in mountainous terrain amid heavy fog, with the lives of Raisi and his foreign minister reportedly “at risk.”

Earlier, Hamas expressed “great concern” following the crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials on Sunday. The details of the crash remain unclear, and Hamas showed “solidarity” with the president and the Iranian people.

“In this painful incident, we express our full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, government, and people, and we ask Allah Almighty to protect and ensure the safety of the Iranian President and his accompanying delegation, and to keep all harm away from the brotherly Iranian people,” the Hamas statement reads.

According to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China expressed deep concern over the “hard landing” of the helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

"Following closely reports that the helicopter carrying the Iranian President and the foreign minister has been forced to land unexpectedly," European Council President Charles Michel said on the social media platform X.

Why It Matters: The helicopter crash comes at a time of heightened tension in the region. Just last month, Iran’s President was in Pakistan to mend bilateral relations amid military actions that had strained the two countries’ ties.

The visit was seen as a significant step towards normalizing relations, although the ultimate authority on state matters, including nuclear policy, lies with Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Earlier in April, Iran’s state-aligned media reported that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan province were safe following an Israeli strike. The attack, which was confirmed by a U.S. official, was not believed to have targeted nuclear installations.

Image Via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.