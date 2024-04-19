Iran Says Nuclear Facilities Safe After Israeli Strike, US Confirms Escalation

Loading... Loading...

Iran’s state-aligned media has reported that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are safe following an Israeli strike. The attack, which was confirmed by a U.S. official, is not believed to have targeted nuclear installations.

What Happened: The Iranian state-aligned Tasnim news assured that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are “completely secure,” citing a “reliable source.” This claim was echoed by other Iranian media outlets, reported CNN.

Despite the strike, the U.S. official confirmed that the target was not nuclear. Before the strike, the U.S. had anticipated that Israel would not target civilian or nuclear facilities.

The Israeli strike on Iran was followed by explosions in central Iran, southern Syria, and the Baghdad area, as well as the Babil Governorate of Iraq.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, culminating in a large-scale missile and drone attack by Iran on Israel, has raised concerns about a potential full-scale war. This attack was seen as retaliation for an incident attributed to Israel that resulted in the deaths of several Iranian officers in Syria.

In the wake of Iran’s direct assault on Israel, China has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its relationship with Tehran. This comes at a time when global tensions are heightened due to Iran’s actions.

Furthermore, the US has intensified economic pressure on Iran in response to the attack on Israel. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions against Iran, targeting a network of individuals and organizations involved in developing Iran’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

