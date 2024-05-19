'Universal Basic Income Was A Good Idea': AI 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns Of Job Losses And Extinction-Level Threat From Tech

Loading... Loading...

Geoffrey Hinton, the “Godfather of AI,” who made headlines last year when he quit his job at Google, has now warned of the potential job losses due to artificial intelligence. He has also called for the implementation of a universal basic income.

What Happened: During an interview with BBC Newsnight, Hinton expressed his concerns about the impact of AI on job security. He suggested that the government should consider implementing a universal basic income to address the potential inequality arising from AI-induced job losses.

“I was consulted by people in Downing Street and I advised them that universal basic income was a good idea,” he said.

Hinton also highlighted the potential risks of unregulated AI, stating that the current trajectory could lead to an “extinction-level threat” for humans. He also suggested that a prohibition on the military use of AI could be a better solution.

“[Vladimir] Putin said some years ago that whoever controls AI controls the world. So I imagine they’re working very hard,” he said. “Fortunately, the West is probably well ahead of them in research. We’re probably still slightly ahead of China. But China’s putting more resources in. And so in terms of military uses I think there’s going to be a race.”

Why It Matters: Hinton’s warning comes amid a growing debate about the impact of AI on the workforce. Earlier this month, a study by Microsoft and LinkedIn revealed that 75% of employees use AI in their work, with over half of them hesitant to admit to using AI for their most critical tasks, fearing that it might make them replaceable.

In March, the Institute for Public Policy Research or IPPR cautioned that the U.K. government might face a potential loss of up to eight million jobs as AI becomes more integrated into workplaces. The think tank also proposed that a “jobs apocalypse” can be averted with appropriate government intervention.

Meanwhile, the potential for AI to replace human jobs is already being explored in various industries. For instance, Yum Brands is planning to introduce AI-driven bots to boost its fast-food operations, potentially impacting the jobs of thousands of workers.

Despite these concerns, not everyone shares Hinton’s pessimism about the future of AI. Previously, Edward Snowden mocked AI pessimists, pointing out that even current AI technologies are not performing as expected.

