'Sickening' — Trump's NRA Endorsement Slammed By Birmingham Mayor

In a recent turn of events, Birmingham, Alabama’s Democratic Mayor, Randall Woodfin, has publicly denounced former President Donald Trump‘s endorsement by the National Rifle Association, labeling it as ‘sickening’.

What Happened: In an interview with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Woodfin said, “It’s sickening…we are the only country where this is an issue.”

“We need men and women in Congress in both houses to have the fortitude to take on the NRA.”

Sharpton pointed out during the interview that Woodfin had not so long ago held a press conference last week over a series of shootings in which two children were traumatized on Mother’s Day.

As highlighted by Time, Trump, during his address to the NRA’s annual meeting in Texas, encouraged gun owners to participate in the 2024 elections. The NRA had officially endorsed Trump shortly before his speech.

Trump stated that the Second Amendment “is very much on the ballot” in November and cautioned that if President Joe Biden is re-elected, “they are coming for your guns, 100% certain.”

The Biden administration has initiated several measures to tackle gun violence, including a new rule to close a loophole that allows unlicensed dealers to sell thousands of guns annually without conducting background checks.

Despite the backlash, Trump has vowed to continue defending the Second Amendment, which he believes is “under siege”. He has also referred to himself as “the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House”.

Why It Matters: Trump’s endorsement by the NRA and his call to gun owners to vote in the 2024 elections comes amidst speculation about his potential third term in office. Trump hinted at a possible third-term presidency during his NRA address, drawing comparisons to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four-term tenure. This has sparked controversy, considering the 22nd Amendment forbids a third-term presidency.

