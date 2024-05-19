Apple's Eye-Controlled iPhones, Siri's Upgrade And More: A Recap Of Week's Top Stories In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

The week was chock-full of news from Apple Inc. AAPL. From innovative accessibility features to labor strikes and potential partnerships, Apple made headlines on multiple fronts. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories.

Apple Unveils Ability To Control iPhones Using Eyes

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, announced a revolutionary set of accessibility features that will allow users to control their iPhones and iPads using their eyes. This eye-tracking feature, which leverages artificial intelligence, is designed to assist individuals with physical disabilities in navigating iOS and iPadOS more easily. The new features are slated for integration into iOS and iPadOS 18, with the official release date set for later this year. Read the full article here.

Apple Store Workers in Maryland Vote to Strike

Apple store employees in Maryland have voted in favor of a strike, citing unsatisfactory working conditions. The workers, who unionized two years ago, have been in unproductive negotiations with Apple management for a year. The strike sanction vote was announced on Saturday, but a specific strike date has not been set. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Siri To Get a Major Upgrade

Apple is reportedly close to partnering with OpenAI, a move that has excited Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management. Munster believes that integrating Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the iPhone will be the “biggest upgrade in Siri’s 13-year history.” Read the full article here.

Apple’s Potential OpenAI Partnership Could Boost Revenue

Apple is on the verge of finalizing a partnership with OpenAI that could introduce significant AI features to its devices. According to Wedbush’s Dan Ives, this partnership could open up AI revenue opportunities for Apple. The deal is expected to be officially announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10. Read the full article here.

New iPad Pro Fails Durability Test

Apple’s latest iPad Pro, touted by Tim Cook as the “thinnest Apple product ever,” has faced criticism for its thin design. Despite improvements to its structural integrity, the new iPad Pro failed an extreme bend test conducted by popular tech YouTubers JerryRigEverything and AppleTrack. Read the full article here.

