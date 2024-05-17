After Elon Musk, Argentina's President Milei To Meet Mark Zuckerberg And Other Tech Leaders In Silicon Valley: Report

Loading... Loading...

Argentine President Javier Milei is planning to meet with top tech executives in Silicon Valley, including Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, executives of OpenAI Inc., Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, among others.

What Happened: Milei is planning to visit San Francisco for discussions with several top tech leaders, after his meeting with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, reported Bloomberg.

The Argentine President’s mission will also include meetings with other prominent companies in the tech industry. The trip will be led by Argentina’s Ambassador to the U.S.

This visit follows a meeting between Milei and Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel in Buenos Aires earlier this month. Milei has also had two meetings with Musk, including one at the Milken Institute’s conference in Los Angeles.

The Council of the President’s economic advisors is coordinating the final details of the trip, which aims to attract investments to position Argentina as an artificial intelligence hub.

Why It Matters: Milei’s upcoming visit to Silicon Valley is the latest in a series of high-profile meetings with tech leaders.

Earlier in May, Musk met with Milei in Buenos Aires and publicly endorsed investing in Argentina. Musk posted, "I recommend investing in Argentina," after the meeting.

This was Musk and Milei's second meeting in as many months – the two met in April as well at Tesla's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.