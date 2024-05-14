Kim Jong Un Reportedly Supervises Tactical Missile System Installation Responsible For 'Important Fire Strike Missions'

Loading... Loading...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly supervised the installation of a new tactical missile weapons system.

What Happened: Kim expressed satisfaction with the missile system’s production progress in the first half of the year. The North Korean leader stressed the importance of meeting this year’s military production plan, which he believes will significantly enhance the military’s war readiness, reported Reuters citing KCNA.

According to KCNA, the missile launchers produced during the first half of the year will be placed at western fire strike units responsible for “important fire strike missions.”

Kim’s inspection of the country’s artillery weapon system and his presence at the test-firing of such weapons occurred just last week.

Why It Matters: This development is part of a series of military advancements made by North Korea this year. In March, North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the sea during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul. This was followed by the successful testing of a solid-fuel engine for a new hypersonic missile, marking a significant step forward in North Korea’s missile technology.

Then in April, Kim supervised the launch of a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel, hypersonic missile, as reported by Benzinga. This was followed by the testing of a new multiple rocket launch system aimed at South Korean population centers.

