Mark Zuckerberg Turns 40 In Style As Meta CEO Reportedly Celebrates Birthday Party On $300M Superyacht In Panama

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, is reportedly set to celebrate his 40th birthday on his new superyacht, Launchpad, in Panama.

What Happened: The 118-meter yacht, built by Dutch shipyard Feadship, has been the subject of speculation in the yachting world for months, with many believing Zuckerberg to be the owner, reported Business Insider.

Launchpad, which arrived in Panama on Monday, has been predominantly moored in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, since its maiden voyage across the Atlantic in March. According to a private jet tracker, Zuckerberg’s plane also touched down in Panama on Monday, and judging by his Instagram activity, it appears he was on board.

Connecting the dots, considering various clues tying Zuckerberg to the yacht, it seems reasonable to conclude that the Meta CEO is probably starting his new decade aboard his newly acquired vessel, the report noted.

Little is known about the luxury yacht, initially built for a sanctioned Russian businessman before being handed over to the Dutch government. The final purchase price is unknown, but it is estimated to be in the nine figures upfront and six figures annually for maintenance.

Launchpad is believed to have a helipad, a swimming pool on the main deck, and facilities such as a gym, spa, movie room, and a garage for his hydrofoil.

Image credit: Ruben Griffioen / SuperYacht Times

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s birthday celebration on a superyacht comes after a period of transformation for the tech mogul. In an interview with Forbes in September 2023, Zuckerberg expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, aiming to mature personally and professionally.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s net worth has also continued to soar. Last year, his net worth increased by $84 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Zuckerberg’s total net worth at the moment is $167 billion.

Photo courtesy: Brian Solis via Flickr

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.