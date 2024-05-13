Ron DeSantis Ends Rumors About Wife Casey Running for Florida Governor: She Has 'Zero' Interest

Loading... Loading...

In recent news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put an end to the circulating rumors about his wife, Casey DeSantis, potentially running for governor in the 2026 elections. As reported by Politico, the governor confirmed that his wife, a former television anchor and a key figure in his presidential campaign, has no interest in entering the political arena.

What Happened: At an event in Coral Gables, Governor DeSantis addressed the ongoing speculation about his wife’s political future. Despite public polls showing her leading other potential Republican candidates, Casey DeSantis is not interested in pursuing a political career. The governor attributed this to her firsthand experience of the challenges involved in politics.

“If I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would characterize it as zero. But, you know, I think it's because she has had a front row seat on all the nonsense that goes on when you do it,” said DeSantis, according to the report.

Casey DeSantis, a cancer survivor and advocate for various initiatives, has been a significant influence during her husband’s tenure. However, insiders have confirmed that she has no intention of stepping into politics on her own.

See Also: Elon Musk Berates Gavin Newsom After California Governor Discloses Plans To Cut 10,000 Vacant State Jobs

Why It Matters

In May 2023, Casey DeSantis released a video titled “America Is Worth the Fight,” offering a glimpse into her husband’s 2024 presidential bid. However, Governor DeSantis suspended his campaign in January 2024, endorsing former President Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire Primaries.

Despite the suspension of his campaign, DeSantis remained a potential vice president candidate for Trump’s 2024 election campaign.

Photo by The Old Major on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Michael Cohen’s Testimony Will Be ‘Extraordinarily Challenging’ For Ex-President: ‘What Will Rattle Him The Most Is…’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.