Tucker Carlson Believes Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Is 'Supernatural' Prophet Who Predicted 9/11 Before It Happened: 'He Literally Called It'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent episode of Joe Rogan‘s podcast, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made some controversial remarks about conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, calling him a supernatural “prophet” who predicted the 9/11 attacks.

What Happened: During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Carlson expressed his admiration for Jones, stating that he believes Jones has psychic abilities. “He’s channeling something,” Carlson said.

“I’ve asked him about it. ‘How did you do that?’ At length, during dinner on my barn recently. We’re talking about this. ‘How’d you do that?’ ‘I don’t know. It just came to me.’ And that’s real. That is real. The supernatural is real and I don’t know why it’s hard for the modern mind, I guess because it’s a materialist mind to accept that.”

Carlson went on to compare Jones to historical prophets, stating, “That’s not a new phenomenon. It’s happened throughout history. There are people called prophets, and there are people who were prophets who weren’t called prophets, but there are people who have information or parts of information, bits of information, visions of information come to them and then they relay it.”

“Well, and he’s also channeling some stuff. You can’t call 911 in detail because you’re super informed before the fact. He called it. He literally called it in the summer of 2001. He said, planes will fly into the World Trade Centers and they will blame a man called Osama bin Laden. We know that he said that because he said it on tape multiple times. And then he said, call the White House and tell them this. Now, let’s just. That’s all we know about Alex Jones,” Carlson said.

See Also: Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says Voting For Biden Is A ‘Vote Against American Crypto Industry’

Why It Matters: Carlson’s comments about Jones come in the wake of several other controversial statements and actions. In 2023, Elon Musk reinstated Jones’ account on X, despite the platform’s previous ban on Jones in 2018 for his repeated violations of policies against harassment and hate speech. This move by Musk sparked widespread criticism and debate.

Carlson himself has been the subject of controversy, including his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024, where Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with Carlson’s line of questioning.

Additionally, Carlson’s claims about the existence of aliens were dismissed by Musk, further adding to the controversy surrounding Carlson’s statements.

Read Next: Nikki Haley Said To Be Wooing More Top Donors But Leaves Trump Support Up In The Air For Now

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.