Elon Musk Says 'Not Trying To Win Anything' After Australia Lifts Temporary Ban On X

Elon Musk welcomed the decision of an Australian federal court that rejected a temporary injunction order by the eSafety commissioner on videos of the Sydney church stabbing that took place in April.

What Happened: On Monday, Justice Geoffrey Kennett rejected an appeal to extend the injunction until a full trial on the merits of the regulator's demand.

Although the court’s decision is viewed as a triumph for tech giant X, the final ruling will depend on a full trial to be held at a later date, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday.

Following the court’s verdict, Musk, who owns X, stated on X, “Not trying to win anything. I just don't think we should be suppressing Australian's rights to free speech.”

Why It Matters: The legal dispute between Musk’s X and Australian regulators heated up to the point where Musk had a war of words with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Musk also criticized the Australian government’s notion of a “social license,” implying that it would amount to “suppressing” the rights of Australians. This was in response to the government's criticism of social media platforms for not promptly removing violent posts.

The Australian government has also called for a parliamentary inquiry into the operations of major social media platforms, including X, Facebook and TikTok. The inquiry aimed to address the unchecked influence of these platforms and their handling of violent content.

Photo by Angga Budhiyanto on Shutterstock

