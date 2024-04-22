Elon Musk Hits Back At Australia's Leader Amid Row Over Removal Of Violent Video From X: 'Does The PM Think He Should Have Jurisdiction Over All Of Earth?'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has responded to the Australian Prime Minister’s criticism, asserting that he does not consider himself above the law. This comes amid a legal dispute between the tech platform and Australia over the removal of a violent video.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to address a report that quoted the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, as calling him an “arrogant billionaire who thinks he is above the law.”

The report highlighted the growing tension between Australia and X over the removal of a video depicting a violent stabbing in a Sydney church.

Musk’s response was, “I do not think I'm above the law. Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth?”

Why It Matters: As per the report, in an urgent federal court session on Monday evening, the court issued a temporary two-day restraining order against X, mandating the removal of posts worldwide featuring the purported stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. These posts, which the eSafety commissioner had instructed X to take down, had been restricted from access only in Australia, pending a legal review.

The following day, Albanese criticized Musk for prioritizing ego and violence over common sense. “Australians will shake their head when they think that this billionaire is prepared to go to court fighting for the right to sow division and to show violent videos,” he told Sky News. “He is in social media, but he has a social responsibility in order to have that social licence.”

Musk, in turn, questioned the Australian eSafety Commissioner’s demand for global content censorship, arguing that this could lead to countries controlling the entire internet. He also defended X’s stance on free speech and truth, contrasting it with other platforms’ alleged propaganda.

This is not the first time X has faced regulatory challenges in Australia. Last year, the platform was fined $386,000 for allegedly failing to comply with an investigation into child abuse prevention measures.

In June 2023, the platform was also criticized for a surge of online hate after Musk acquired it and promised to prioritize free speech.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.