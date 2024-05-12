Potential Trump VP Contender JD Vance Ready To Accept 2024 Election Results As Long As They Are 'Free And Fair'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) has pledged to recognize the results of the 2024 presidential election, on the condition that the election is held in a ‘free and fair’ manner.

What Happened: Vance, who is seen as a potential vice presidential candidate, has reiterated the views of several other prospective running mates for former President Donald Trump. These individuals have shown a degree of hesitation in promising to accept the election results, reflecting Trump’s own position, who has continually spread unverified allegations about voter fraud and the 2020 election result, reported NBC News.

“I fully intend to accept the results of 2024,” Vance declared to CNN’s Dana Bash, expressing his belief in Trump’s potential win. “If it’s a free and fair election, Dana, I think every Republican will enthusiastically accept the results,” Vance further stated.

However, Vance underscored the need to address any perceived “problems” with elections. “If you think there were problems, you have to be willing to pursue those problems and try to prosecute the case,” he said.

Other potential running mates, such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), have been less decisive about accepting the election results. President Joe Biden has regularly criticized Trump’s denial of election results and his VP hopefuls.

Why It Matters: As reported in a Benzinga article from May 2024, President Biden has previously expressed concerns about Trump's potential refusal to acknowledge the election results. He stated, "He may not accept the outcome of the election. I promise you he won't, which is dangerous."

Biden also revealed that a significant number of international allies are rooting for his re-election, further highlighting the global significance of the forthcoming US election.

