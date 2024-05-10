Ark Invest Chief Futurist Says Tesla Will Beat Google's Waymo In Autonomous Driving 'War': 'Company With The Largest Number Of Endpoints Will Win'

Loading... Loading...

Ark Investment Management‘s Chief Futurist Brett Winton on Thursday opined that Tesla Inc TSLA would take over Alphabet Inc‘s GOOG GOOGL autonomous driving unit Waymo in solving large-scale vehicle autonomy, thanks to its larger dataset.

What Happened: While Waymo is driving 40,000 miles per day, Tesla is doing roughly 150 million miles with its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance system deployed, Winton said, while adding that the larger amount of data will enable faster success in enabling autonomous vehicles.

“In war that will be won by data, the company with the largest number of endpoints will win,” Winton wrote on X.

Why It Matters: In early April, Tesla announced that that’s its cars drove over one billion miles with FSD software, marking a significant increase from the end of 2023 when FSD-driven miles were below 800 million. In comparison, Waymo had driven only over 7 million miles as of December 2023.

“Won't be long before Tesla exceeds 10B miles of FSD,” company CEO Elon Musk remarked in April.

Tesla believes that FSD will enable vehicle autonomy in due time. Currently, however, it requires active driver supervision and the company is training it on real-world driving data from its fleet of vehicles to improve performance.

Waymo, meanwhile, currently operates robotaxis in parts of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix alone. The company intends to expand services to Austin soon.

