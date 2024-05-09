Trump's Son-In-Law Back In Political Arena? Jared Kushner Reportedly Making Calls To Potential Donors To Attend Ex-President's New York Fundraiser For 2024 Run

Loading... Loading...

Jared Kushner, former White House adviser and son-in-law to Donald Trump, is reportedly reaching out to donors to support the former president’s 2024 campaign.

What Happened: Kushner, who had previously distanced himself from politics, is now actively involved in promoting his father-in-law’s potential re-election, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Kushner, who founded the Miami-based private equity firm Affinity Partners after Trump’s term ended in 2021, is now reportedly encouraging donors to attend a Trump fundraiser in New York.

It is unclear whether Kushner’s recent fundraising efforts are a one-time occurrence or a sign of his increased involvement in Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The operation this time around is reportedly more disciplined and leaner than in the previous elections, as per Reuters, with Trump’s family members playing key roles.

The fundraiser is scheduled for May 14 in Manhattan, and Kushner’s parents, Seryl and Charles Kushner — who donated $1 million to Trump’s super PAC last year — are among the event’s co-hosts. Kushner has been personally reaching out to potential donors, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Why It Matters: Despite his significant role in Trump’s previous campaign and administration, Kushner had earlier stated his current obligations are to his "investors, to my firm, to my employees, to my partners and that’s what I’m planning to do."

This shift in focus could indicate a significant change in Kushner’s priorities.

Furthermore, Affinity Partners has received substantial investments from the Middle East, including a reported $2 billion from the Saudi Arabian government. This has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, given the political implications of these investments.

Despite his public commitment to his firm, Kushner’s recent involvement in Trump’s campaign could potentially raise further questions about his business interests and political ties.

