Microsoft Signs $10M Deal With UK-Based Exhibitions Company To Boost AI Capabilities

In a recent development, Informa, a U.K.-based publishing and exhibitions company, has partnered with Microsoft Corp. MSFT valued at over $10 million. The deal will grant Microsoft access to Informa’s data, aiming to bolster its artificial intelligence systems.

What Happened: The data access agreement, active from 2024 to 2027, is anticipated to broaden the application of AI within Informa’s operations, underlining the unique worth of the company’s intellectual property, Financial Times reported on Wednesday. This collaboration is the latest in a string of partnerships between media groups and AI developers, providing new tools for Informa and assisting Microsoft in training its models on specialist data.

This deal is a significant step for Informa as it will enhance its operational performance and align the company with the higher end of its market guidance on revenues, adjusted operating profit, and free cash flow.

Analysts suggest that this deal will likely boost investor confidence, underlining the value of relevant data in specialist areas and the recurring nature of Microsoft’s payments. Informa, which has experienced a post-Covid surge in global events, reported strong performance across all major regions and anticipates revenues to reach nearly £3.5 billion ($4.37 billion) in the current financial year.

Why It Matters: This partnership follows a series of strategic moves by Microsoft, including a $3.3 billion investment in an AI data center in Wisconsin, the introduction of an isolated AI model for U.S. intelligence, and the development of a new AI language model to compete with Google and OpenAI.

Price Action: On the stock front, Microsoft’s shares closed at $410.54 on Wednesday, marking a slight increase of 0.29% from the previous close, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also reported a positive earnings surprise in the third quarter of 2024, with an EPS of $2.94 against an estimated $2.82.

