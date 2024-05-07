Kristi Noem On Whether Shooting Her Dog Could Jeopardize Her Chances Of Becoming Trump VP — Trying To 'Take Me Down Because They're Scared Of Me'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defended her decision to shoot her dog, a move that has sparked widespread criticism.

What Happened: The interview, conducted by host Stuart Varney of Fox Business, also touched on the potential implications of this incident on Noem’s political future. Noem and Varney had a heated exchange during the interview. Noem stood by her decision to shoot her dog, which she described as “vicious, dangerous” and a threat to her children and livestock. She also included this incident in her memoir, arguing that many politicians shy away from the truth, reported The Hill.

Varney questioned whether this incident could jeopardize Noem’s chances of becoming former President Donald Trump’s running mate. Noem sidestepped the question, emphasizing her need for Trump to return to the White House to continue her work. She also addressed the backlash, stating that people are using the incident to undermine her because they fear her.

“I know that a lot of people are using attacks to try to take me down because they're scared of me,” said Noem.

Why It Matters: This incident has been a source of controversy for Noem, who is considered a potential running mate for Trump. Noem faced criticism for describing her dog, Cricket, as “untrainable” and “dangerous” in her memoir and for her decision to euthanize the dog.

Noem’s comments about President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, in her book have also stirred controversy. Noem suggested that Biden’s dog should have met the same end as her dog, a comment that drew criticism from various quarters, including former GOP congressman Joe Walsh.

