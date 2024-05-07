Trump Vs Biden: Democratic Senator Says 'People Should Demand Debates' Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Election

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Joe Manchin (D- W.Va.) has voiced his support for presidential debates ahead of the 2024 U.S. election, emphasizing the importance of public scrutiny of candidates. Machin’s comments appear amid talks about a public debate between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Monday, Manchin discussed his views on the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election with Brian Sullivan during CNBC’s “Last Call.” He emphasized the importance of debates, stating, "People should demand debates. Not to have a debate is ridiculous. You've got to be able to see."

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a highly competitive race, with both Biden and Trump emerging as frontrunners, as indicated by the betting odds. The election is expected to be a close contest, with swing states showing a tight race between the two candidates.

This came after Biden last week expressed his willingness to engage in a debate with Trump ahead of the 2024 general election. This marked a shift from his earlier stance, where he said his participation depends on Trump's "behavior.”

Biden’s change of stance is also notable as former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had accused the Democratic Party of “shielding” President Biden from participating in debates.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 46% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 44.9% support.

