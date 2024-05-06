Elon Musk Says AI Will 'Shorten' The Cycle Of Crises Shaping Societies And Creating New Orders: Here's What It Means

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk has shared his views on the impact of the AI revolution on the Strauss-Howe generational theory.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday to express his thoughts on the Strauss-Howe generational theory and how AI is going to impact society at large.

He believes that AI will significantly impact the cycle of same-aged groups with distinct behavior patterns, which change every 20 years.

However, Musk says "AI will shorten the cycles."

Strauss-Howe Generational Theory: The Strauss-Howe generational theory says that history moves in cycles, and these cycles are shaped by four types of generations: Prophets, Nomads, Heroes, and Artists. Each type has its characteristics and influences how society changes over time.

Loading... Loading...

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Prophets are visionaries who challenge the status quo and bring about cultural renewal.

Nomads are pragmatic and focus on survival, often bringing about societal changes through resourcefulness.

Heroes are civic-minded and lead society through crises with a sense of duty and sacrifice.

Artists, on the other hand, are introspective and value personal expression, often bringing about cultural shifts through their creativity.

These generational types repeat in a cycle that lasts about 80 to 100 years, influencing everything from politics to culture to economics.

See Also: ‘AI Revolution Now Coming To Cupertino:' Tech Bull Says Betting Against Apple's Tim Cook Has Been ‘Proven Wrong Again And Again'

Why It Matters: Musk’s comment comes at a time when the role of AI in shaping the future is a hotly debated topic.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett recently acknowledged that he was wrong about the influence of technological advances, particularly generative AI. Buffett expressed concerns about the power of AI, comparing it to a genie that cannot be put back in the bottle.

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook has also been vocal about the company’s AI efforts of late, saying he is "very bullish" despite spending lower in terms of capital expenditure than rivals. Apple plans to unveil new AI features at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, too, has hinted at major developments in AI capabilities, with each new model surpassing its predecessors significantly. Altman’s remarks indicate an anticipated rapid progression in AI capabilities, with each new model surpassing its predecessors significantly.

This could potentially align with Musk’s view of AI shortening the Strauss-Howe generational cycle.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Is Astonished By Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Amassing As Much Cash As Tesla CEO’s Wealth: ‘Wow’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock