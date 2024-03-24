Cybertruck To Get More Color Wrap Options, Now You Can Buy Tesla's Truck In Iridescent Purple As Well

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA has added more color wrap options to its online store for its Cybertruck.

What Happened: The Cybertruck's body is made of stainless steel, limiting color options.

"Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing," company CEO Elon Musk previously said.

However, the vehicle can be wrapped for those who want to customize their vehicle.

While the company previously offered a limited set of colored wraps, it has now expanded options to include brighter shades such as purple, green, and red. The six new wrap options are named iridescent purple, forest green, satin crimson red, tactical green, satin gray and copper tinted clear. They are all priced at $6,500.

Why It Matters: Previously, the company offered only 5 color wrap options, of which satin rose gold and abyss blue were the only two brighter shades. Tesla also offers a satin clear paint film priced at $5000. However, it is currently marked as out of stock.

The EV giant offers a range of products on its online shop specifically for the Cybertruck, its latest and most popular product, including a basecamp tent, snow chains for its wheels, tailgate ramps, crossbars, and more.

