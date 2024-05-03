Nvidia's Cloud Gaming Evolution: Streamline GeForce Now and Anticipate Xbox Support on Steam Deck

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp NVDA has introduced a script that streamlines the setup of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service on Valve’s Steam Deck. The script automatically installs Google Chrome, configures the browser for gamepad use, and adds a GeForce Now shortcut to the user’s Steam library.

Though the script handles the SteamOS terminal app for Chrome installation and gamepad support, some manual adjustments are necessary to optimize GeForce Now, the Verge reports.

Upon launching GeForce Now, users must press the Steam menu, navigate to controller settings, and change the Current Button Layout to “Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad,” enabling trackpad control for the mouse inside GeForce Now.

For Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming overlay, long-press the Steam Deck’s menu button for more straightforward cloud gaming navigation. Nvidia cautions that certain games, like Genshin Impact, require gamepad input in the settings interface, which involves using the trackpad for menu navigation. Now, anticipation builds for a possible Microsoft script that would facilitate Xbox Cloud Gaming setup on the Steam Deck.

Nvidia offers manual instructions for both Edge and Chrome browsers. Also this week, Nvidia upgraded its AI chatbot ChatRTX by adding more AI models from Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and OpenAI.

Analysts flagged Nvidia as the “AI Woodstock” backed by the $2 trillion generative AI-driven data center market potential.

Analysts expect Nvidia to dominate the $90 billion accelerator market with 75%+ share, further backed by the Blackwell product.

Nvidia stock gained 209% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and Tidal ETF Trust II The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF PP.

Price Actions: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.48% at $862.25 premarket at the last check Friday.

