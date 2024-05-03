Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Tech & Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Sinclair, Inc. SBGI

Dividend Yield: 7.52%

7.52% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10.4 to $15.7 on Jan. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10.4 to $15.7 on Jan. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: Sinclair is expected to report first quarter 2024 results on May 8.

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Dividend Yield: 6.83%

6.83% Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchowmaintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $44 to $40 on April 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Eric Luebchowmaintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $44 to $40 on April 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $48 on April 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $48 on April 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On April 22, Verizon Communications reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 results. Its sales increased 0.2% year over year to $32.98 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $33.24 billion.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS

Dividend Yield: 4.69%

4.69% Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannerymaintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $15 to $18 on Sept. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Simon Flannerymaintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $15 to $18 on Sept. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $16 on Aug. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Michael Rollins upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $16 on Aug. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Telephone and Data Systems is scheduled to report first quarter operating results on May 3.

