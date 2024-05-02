Google, Amazon-Backed Anthropic Rolls Out Claude iOS App: Here's How You Can Use It On Your iPhone And iPad

Loading... Loading...

Google-backed AI startup Anthropic launched an iOS app for its AI platform, Claude.

What Happened: Anthropic announced on Thursday that the Claude iOS app will allow users the convenience of accessing the platform anytime, anywhere.

Claude was earlier available only through Anthropic's Claude.ai website and third-party model libraries such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Bedrock.

The app boasts features such as seamless syncing with web chats, vision capabilities for real-time image analysis, and open access for all users, including Pro and Team plan members.

Here’s How You Can Use Claude AI On Your iPhone And iPad

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap on the search bar and type “Claude AI” using the on-screen keyboard.

As you type, the App Store will start suggesting search terms and apps. You should see Claude’s iOS app appear in the search results.

Tap on Claude’s iOS app icon to open its App Store page.

On Claude’s iOS app page, you’ll see an option to download the app. It will typically say “GET” or display the cloud icon with a downward arrow. Tap on this button to start the download process.

Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic also introduced a new Team plan offering increased user usage, access to the Claude 3 model family, a 200K context window for processing long documents and maintaining multi-step conversations, and admin tools for user and billing management. The plan also includes all Claude Pro features.

The introduction of the iOS app and Team plan is a strategic move by Anthropic to enhance workflow flexibility and data privacy for companies. Early testers have found the Claude app useful for brainstorming ideas, getting quick answers, and analyzing real-world images. The Team plan, with its advanced AI models and administrative tools, aims to help businesses gain deeper insights from their data.

Why It Matters: Earlier in March, Anthropic introduced its latest generative AI model, Claude 3. The company claimed its models surpass the industry's best on several metrics, including graduate-level reasoning and math problem-solving.

Recently, a shocking response from Claude AI chatbot to a question about its autonomy. It drew a reaction from tech billionaire Elon Musk. The incident underlined the advanced capabilities of Anthropic’s AI models.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

