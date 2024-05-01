Palantir CEO Alex Karp Jokes About Drone-Striking Rivals, Suggests Sending Protesters To North Korea At Capitol Hill Forum

Loading... Loading...

On the Capitol Hill forum, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp made some controversial remarks, including joking about drone-striking his business rivals and suggesting that protesters be sent to North Korea.

What Happened: The forum, organized by Jacob Helberg, a senior adviser to Karp, was intended to foster a connection between the tech industry and Congress. Karp’s comments, however, took a surprising political turn, reported Politico.

Karp, a featured speaker at the invite-only event, made the controversial comments during a one-on-one discussion with Helberg. He condemned “pagan” anti-Israel protests and suggested that the protesters be sent to North Korea for re-education.

“We're gonna do an exchange program sponsored by Karp,” he said on Wednesday, adding, “A couple months in North Korea, nice-tasting flavored bark. See how you feel about that.”

Karp also mused about his longstanding animosity towards certain venture capitalists.

“I historically have been one that would rage against Silicon Valley venture people,” he said. “And I had all sorts of fantasies of using drone-enabled technology to exact revenge — especially targeted — in violation of all norms.”

Karp’s remarks, which caused visible discomfort among some attendees, were followed by a surprise video appearance by former President Donald Trump.

When asked about Karp’s remarks, Helberg, the event organizer, said that the forum’s goal was to bridge the cultural gap between Washington and Silicon Valley. “So it's great for both sides to familiarize themselves with a little bit of West Coast humor.”

Why It Matters: Karp’s controversial remarks are not the first time he has made headlines for his outspoken views. Previously, he criticized the U.K.’s decision to invite China to an AI summit, stating that he would not have invited China if it were up to him.

“I believe that we are in an arms race and that the world is fracturing and if it was my decision to invite adversarial countries I would not have,” Karp said in October last year.

He has also been vocal about the role of Palantir in helping Israel amid the conflict with Hamas.

Despite the controversy, Karp’s leadership has been praised. After the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CNBC’s Jim Cramer stated that Karp’s “insanity is growing on me,” and the Palantir narrative is compelling.

