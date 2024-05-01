Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Cybertruck's Might: 'Eats Pickup Trucks For Breakfast With A Side Of Bacon'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday touted the capabilities of the Cybertruck while simultaneously taking a dig at rival pickup trucks.

What Happened: “It is an armored personnel carrier from the future,” Musk said in response to an X user who shared a short video of the EV truck off-roading through water.

“Cybertruck eats pickup trucks for breakfast with a side of bacon,” Musk added.

During the Cybertruck’s delivery event in late November, Tesla showcased a video racing the Cybertruck against a Porsche 911. The comparison between the EV truck and a gas-powered sports car effectively set the vehicle apart from other EV trucks and clubbed it with other high-performance luxury vehicles.

About The Cybertruck: Tesla touts the Cybertruck as a vehicle that can be driven on any terrain, thanks to its air suspension and durable exterior made of stainless steel. The doors, Tesla says, can withstand bullets without letting them penetrate the vehicle cabin.

Loading... Loading...

“We poured our heart and soul into that truck,” Musk said about the Cybertruck earlier this year. He has also termed it a “technology discontinuity” and even dubbed it as a “truly special product.”

Other Pickup Trucks: Deliveries of the Cybertruck are currently limited to the United States. The key rivals for the Cybertruck within the EV truck segment are the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously dismissed the Cybertruck as “a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel” and as a product for “Silicon Valley people” as opposed to its trucks for “real people who do real work.”

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, meanwhile, is more positive. "I think it’s great that a product like that exists in the world," Scaringe said about the truck.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Cybertruck Can Go Anywhere — But Conditions Apply: Tesla Releases Off-Road Guide