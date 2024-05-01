Cybertruck Can Go Anywhere — But Conditions Apply: Tesla Releases Off-Road Guide

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc has released a guide for its Cybertruck, detailing tips and guidelines for going offroading with the stainless steel vehicle touted by the EV maker as built for “anywhere.”

What Happened: The 22-page document details the vehicle’s features, lists best practices for going off-road, details the different modes ideal for different terrains, and even offers tips for when you get stuck.

“Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads,” Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill wrote on X while explaining that the guide is meant to detail the different functionalities available on the vehicle while also increasing approachability to off-roading.

The Cybertruck, Tesla says, is “tough enough to go anywhere.” CEO Elon Musk has previously even hinted that the vehicle can thrive on the fictional Star Wars ice planet Hoth.

However, there are rules to follow when driving on rock, sand, snow, or water. Driving slow is key and employing the right off-road mode will allow the vehicle to better adapt to the environment around, Tesla says.

Knowing the depth and bottom condition before entering water bodies and maintaining momentum in snow or sand will help the vehicle not to get stuck. While driving through shallow bodies of water in wade mode, one ought to be sure that the water is only up to 32 inches deep. Further, Wade mode duration is limited to 30 minutes.

While climbing a large obstacle or an incline, a large steering angle or high acceleration with lockers engaged will cause the vehicle to jerk and may damage the drivetrain, the company warned in the guide.

Why It Matters: Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The vehicle starts at $79,990 for its all-wheel drive variant and $99,990 for its higher-end Cyberbeast variant.

Loading... Loading...

The company is currently looking to ramp up production to meet the high demand for the vehicle. The company aims to deliver 250,000 units of the truck annually starting in 2025.

Deliveries, however, are currently limited to the United States.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: California Love Fadin’ For Tesla? EV Giant’s Registrations Plummet As Rivian, Mercedes And BMW Gain Ground

Photo courtesy: Tesla