PG&E Nears Deal To Sell Stake To KKR

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. PCG is reportedly nearing a deal to sell a stake in its fleet of power plants to KKR & Co. Inc. KKR in an effort to raise funds needed to upgrade infrastructure and reduce the risk of fire resulting from its power lines.
The Details: According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, PG&E said it is seeking regulatory approval to transfer its hydroelectric system and some natural gas, solar and battery facilities, into a new subsidiary called Pacific Generation. PG&E then plans to sell 49.9% of the subsidiary to KKR.
PG&E said the assets under consideration are valued at nearly $3.5 billion, and analysts estimate the potential deal could be worth between $2 billion and $3 billion.
The California Public Utilities Commission would have to approve the sale and has expressed concerns that allowing investors to own a substantial stake in PG&E's generation portfolio could pose risks. According to the report, the agency has proposed blocking the sale, but has not made a final decision.
PCG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Pacific Gas & Electric shares are up 0.29% after-hours at $17.11 at the time of publication Tuesday.
