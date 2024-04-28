Wait No More: Google Play Store Launches Parallel App Downloads

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store has introduced a feature that allows users to download and install two Android apps simultaneously.

What Happened: After several years of intermittent testing, Google has now widely implemented the feature of simultaneous app downloads and installs on the Play Store.

Users can now observe this feature in action by installing two apps, preferably larger downloads such as Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, reported 9to5Google on Sunday.

Instead of waiting for one app to complete its download and installation, both apps will now download and install concurrently. This updated behavior is currently limited to new installs and only works with two apps at a time.

As of now, this feature does not apply to application updates, which would be more useful considering that updating is more common than fresh installs. However, it is hoped that this is just the beginning, and Google Play will expand this feature to include updates as well.

This change is currently visible on several Pixel phones and tablets running Android 14 and version 40.6.31 of the Play Store, the report noted.

Why It Matters: This update comes after a significant legal setback for Google’s Android app store. In December last year, a federal jury ruled that Google’s Android app store had unfairly taken advantage of antitrust barriers, causing harm to both consumers and software developers.

The lawsuit was filed by Epic Games, the creators of the popular video game Fortnite. The jury’s unanimous decision focused on Google’s Play store, which is used by hundreds of millions worldwide to download apps for Android smartphones.

Before the trial, Epic Games alleged that Google used “bribe and block” strategies to stifle competition within the Google Play store. Gary Bornstein, representing Epic, said that Google’s actions led to increased prices, compromised quality and fewer consumer options, all the while bolstering Google’s profits.

