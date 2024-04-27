Is Donald Trump's Former Assistant, Rhona Graff, The Key Witness In His Manhattan Trial?

Loading... Loading...

This week, Rhona Graff, once Donald Trump‘s trusted confidante, emerged as the second witness to testify against the former president in his hush-money trial.

At Trump Tower, Graff stood guard as Trump’s gatekeeper, stationed just outside his door, reported The New York Times.

Her office proximity allowed her to overhear his directives and anyone seeking access to Trump had to navigate through her, often needing a secret code to connect.

“Everybody knows to get through to him, they have to go through me,” she said once, The New York Times noted.

Prosecutors briefly questioned Graff on Friday, followed by a short cross-examination by Trump’s legal team.

Questioned about her duties at the Trump Organization, Graff informed prosecutors that she managed records encompassing emails, contact lists and calendar entries. She noted that the company’s directory contained contact details for Karen McDougal and a person identified as “Stormy.”

McDougal, a former Playboy model, claims an involvement with Trump. “Stormy” likely refers to Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with the former president. The latter’s hush-money payment has been pivotal in the criminal case against Trump.

Graff revealed that despite leaving the Trump Organization and testifying, her legal fees were covered by the organization.

When questioned by a Trump lawyer, she praised her time with the former president, describing him as “fair,” prompting a smile from Trump in court. She also expressed admiration for Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” noting its role in elevating his status to “rock-star” level.

In 1987, Graff seized an opportunity at the Trump Organization through a cold call, kickstarting her career trajectory. Six years later, her wedding to Lucius Joseph Riccio, NYC’s transportation commissioner, was featured in The New York Times, officiated by Mayor David N. Dinkins.

Her pivotal role within Trump’s sphere extended beyond mere assistantship, evident in her title as senior vice president. She functioned as Trump’s media liaison, scheduler, occasional spokeswoman, fundraiser, “The Apprentice” co-star, and judge for Miss Teen USA.

Donald Trump’s criminal trial’s second week concluded with his defense team aiming to highlight inconsistencies in David Pecker‘s testimony. However, the former tabloid executive largely maintained the narrative aligned with prosecutors’ theory, Politico reported. Defense attorney Emil Bove scrutinized Pecker about a January 2017 Trump Tower meeting, where Pecker claimed Trump expressed gratitude for suppressing damaging stories.

