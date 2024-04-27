'You'll Be Amazed:' Elon Musk Urges Tesla Drivers To Try Supervised Full Self-Driving Software

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday urged his X followers and fellow Tesla drivers to drive the supervised version of the company’s Full Self-driving software.

What Happened: “Try out Tesla supervised full self-driving and you’ll be amazed!,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Full Self-driving or FSD refers to Tesla’s driver assistance software which the company says will enable autonomous driving in due time. It currently requires active driver supervision but is expected to “be really shining bright” by late April or May, Musk stated in March.

During Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call earlier this week, the CEO reiterated his optimism and said, "Even if I got kidnapped by aliens tomorrow, Tesla will solve autonomy, maybe a little slower, but it would solve autonomy for vehicles at least."

"If somebody doesn't believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company," he added.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced that its cars have driven one billion miles with FSD software, a significant increase from the end of 2023 when FSD-driven miles were below 800 million.

"Won’t be long before Tesla exceeds 10B miles of FSD," Musk had then remarked.

Why It Matters: Tesla is currently actively trying to increase the take rate for its software. In late March, Tesla started rolling out a 30-day free trial of its FSD to all customers in the U.S. who did not purchase it. Musk also reportedly instructed staff to provide new vehicle buyers with a short ride demonstrating the capabilities of Tesla's driver-assist features in real-time.

Furthermore, Tesla cut the price of its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software to $8,000 from $12,000, marking a price cut of about 33%, over the last weekend.

