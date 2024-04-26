'Check Your Inbox!': Tesla Sends Out Expedited Cybertruck Delivery Invites To Long-Term Shareholders

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA has started sending Cybertruck delivery invites to long-term shareholders who opted for early delivery, company executive Martin Viecha said on Friday.

What Happened: “The first batch of early Cybertruck delivery invites for long-term shareholders just went out – please check your inbox!,” Viecha wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tesla announced an exclusive offer to its long-term shareholders, allowing them to receive early delivery of the Foundation Series Cybertruck, in March. The criteria was that the Cybertruck reservation be made in the shareholder’s name before March 1. Each participant must further provide brokerage statements showing that they owned Tesla shares on Feb. 28, 2021, and owned at least 500 Tesla shares on Feb. 29. The more recent brokerage statement must also show that the participant still owns at least half of the shares they owned as of Feb. 28, 2021, the company said.

Viecha on Friday pegged the delay in sending out the first batch of invites to the statement verification process. The company had to verify statements from “so many shareholders,” he said, hinting that several shareholders opted into the offer.

Cybertruck Delivery Timeline: Tesla aims to deliver 250,000 units of the Cybertruck in a year starting in 2025.

During Tesla's third-quarter earnings call in October, a month before the Cybertruck’s delivery event, Musk had said that over a million people had already reserved the vehicle.

In January, Tesla Supply Chain Vice President Karn Budhiraj said that the conversion of reservations to orders for the vehicle has been “very encouraging” and that the company has been receiving new orders since the vehicle's launch, implying that those lower below the waitlist might have to wait for their vehicles until 2026 or later without these offers.

Photo via Shutterstock