Tesla Cybertruck Races World War 2-Era Fighter Plane At Orlando Air Show — Did It Win?

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Cybertruck competed against airplanes at the Orlando Airshow over the weekend and company CEO Elon Musk thinks it’s “cool” despite the results of the race.

What Happened: The result of the race was predictable. While the top speed of the higher-end version of the Cybertruck is just 130 mph, the average speed for a commercial passenger aircraft is well over 500 mph. Fighter jets, meanwhile, are twice or more as fast.

Unsurprisingly, the Cybertruck was defeated in the race against the QuickSilver P-51 Mustang, a restored version of the P-51 fighter aircraft that was part of World War 2.

Irrespective of the result of the race, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a video of two Cybertrucks racing against an aircraft on Thursday with a brief, “Cool.”

The Orlando Air Show was held between April 20 and 21 at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Why It Matters: Last week, Tesla recalled 3,878 Cybertruck vehicles over concerns of unintentional acceleration.

The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the accelerator pedal pad on the affected vehicles may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim above the pedal, thereby causing it to accelerate without the driver intending to.

As for a solution, the company said it would replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly, free of charge to the customer.

The company is currently attempting to ramp up production of the Cybertruck, aiming to deliver 250,000 units in a year by 2025.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Another Blow To Tesla? Hertz’s EV Disposal Plan Jumps By 10K As Car-Rental Company Aims For 95% Gas-Powered Fleet By Year-End

Photo via Shutterstock