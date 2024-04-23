EU's Top Diplomat In Asia Warns China Over Russia Ties, Trade Imbalance: 'We Have To Stand Up For Ourselves'

Loading... Loading...

The European Union’s top diplomat in Asia, Niclas Kvarnstrom, has issued a stern warning to China, citing the country’s support for Russia and its significant trade surplus with the EU as major obstacles to improved relations.

What Happened: Kvarnstrom, the managing director for Asia at the European External Action Service, highlighted China’s ongoing support for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine as a significant issue in the strained relations between Brussels and Beijing, reported Bloomberg.

“It's not something that we can ignore in any of our relationships,” Kvarnstrom stated. “As a geopolitical actor, we have to stand up for ourselves, and that's what we are doing on the economic imbalances and on our own security.”

He also criticized China’s massive trade surplus with the EU, stating that if China is serious about fostering a balanced relationship, it must take action to address the issue.

These statements come amid rising concerns in the West over Russia’s military advances in Ukraine and China’s alleged role in aiding Russia to circumvent international sanctions.

Why It Matters: The EU’s stance on China’s support for Russia aligns with the United States’ position. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to address this issue during his upcoming visit to China.

Earlier in April, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also warned Chinese banks and exporters about the potential consequences of supporting Russia’s military capacity.

Meanwhile, Russia has issued a stark warning about the potential for a direct confrontation between the world's leading nuclear powers, as tensions continue to escalate.

Photo by Alexandre Lallemand on Unsplash

