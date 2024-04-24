Biden's Afghanistan Exit Slammed By Mitch McConnell: 'Like Sending A Green Light' To Russian President

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has lambasted President Joe Biden for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, suggesting it served as a “green light” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: McConnell expressed his disapproval on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” following the Senate’s approval of an aid package for Ukraine after a long delay, reported The Hill.

McConnell asserted that the Afghanistan exit was a major misstep by Biden, indicating weakness globally. McConnell has consistently opposed the withdrawal since 2021, describing it as “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history.”

“We kept the lid on terrorism there. We shouldn't have withdrawn the troops,” said McConnell in the Fox interview. “When we did, that was like sending a green light to Putin, who was already thinking seriously about moving his troops up against the border."

Post-withdrawal, Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has frequently requested more aid from a divided Congress. The recently approved package will provide $61 billion to Ukraine for its war.

Why It Matters: The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a contentious issue. Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of the U.S. Central Command, warned of an escalating ISIS threat to the U.S. following the withdrawal.

President Biden, at the time, defended his decision, arguing that remaining in an endless war was not in the best interests of the American people.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted in 2023 that the U.S. was not fully prepared for the fall of Kabul.

Recently, Russia warned of a ‘humiliating fiasco’ for the U.S. in its support for Ukraine, drawing parallels with Vietnam and Afghanistan.

