Tesla's High-Profile Departures Continue As Investor Relations Head Martin Viecha Bids Farewell After 7-Year Run

Tesla, Inc. TSLA Vice President of Investor Relations Martin Viecha announced his decision to resign from the company during its first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The update follows the departure of two other senior executives from the EV giant.

What Happened: Viecha revealed his resignation toward the end of the call, mentioning that he had met with CEO Elon Musk and CFO Vaibhav Taneja about a month before discussing his decision. Although Viecha did not provide specific details about his plans, he expressed his intention to take a break and spend quality time with his family.

“I’ll be hanging around for another couple of months or so. So, feel free to reach out at any time. But after the seven-year sprint, I’m going to be taking a break and spending some good quality time with my family,” he stated. While Viecha did not specify his departure timeline, he indicated that he would not participate in the next quarter’s earnings call, likely scheduled for July.

“Looking forward to the call in the next three months, but I’ll be on the other side, listening in,” he added.

Why It Matters: Viecha has been Tesla’s VP of Investor Relations for nearly seven years, having joined the EV maker in October 2017. Musk expressed gratitude for Viecha’s contributions to the company, highlighting his exceptional analysis of Tesla.

“The reason I reached out to you was because I thought your analysis of Tesla was the best that I had seen. Yes, thank you for helping Tesla to get to where it is today over seven years. It’s been a pleasure working with you,” Musk said.

Viecha’s resignation marks the third high-profile exit from Tesla in two weeks, following the recent layoffs affecting over 10% of its global workforce and the departures of senior executives Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel.

