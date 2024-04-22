Apple Planning Soccer Broadcasting Foray With FIFA After Major League Rights Success: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly on the verge of striking a momentous television deal with Fédération Internationale De Football Association or FIFA for a new tournament.

What Happened: The deal, which is yet to be officially confirmed, would grant Apple the global television rights for a month-long, World Cup-style tournament featuring top teams. It could be announced next month, reported The New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the U.S. next summer. If this deal comes to fruition, it would be the first time FIFA agreed to a single worldwide contract. It would also mark Apple’s latest venture into soccer following its 2022 deal, where it secured a 10-year, $2.5 billion contract for the worldwide streaming rights to Major League Soccer.

According to sources, the deal’s worth could potentially be as low as a quarter of FIFA’s initial $4 billion estimate. Whether the agreement with Apple will encompass any free-to-air privileges remains uncertain, implying that the complete event might solely be accessible to Apple TV+ subscribers, a matter that FIFA senior executives have expressed apprehension about.

Why It Matters: The reported deal between FIFA and Apple is a significant development in the world of sports and streaming. It highlights the increasing influence of tech companies in the sports broadcasting arena.

For instance, last season, Peacock streamed an NFL playoff game, while Amazon Prime has been streaming Thursday night NFL games since 2022. Netflix, on the other hand, prioritizes sports documentaries, though it has expanded into live sports-adjacent programming.

Moreover, in February last year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant also bagged an agreement to stream Major League Baseball games.

