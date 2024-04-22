Trump Testimony In Hush Money Case 'Doubtful,' Says Nixon-Era Lawyer: 'Could Be Very Uncomfortable For Him'

Loading... Loading...

In the ongoing hush money criminal trial, John Dean, former counsel to the Nixon White House, has voiced skepticism about the likelihood of Donald Trump testifying.

What Happened: Dean expressed doubt about the former president’s participation in the ongoing hush money case. He also touched on the potential issues that might be discussed if Trump does take the stand, reported CNN.

Dean said it was possible that Trump would testify but it was “doubtful” to him personally. “Lots of his prior behavior, such as the E. Jean Carroll defamation and Letitia James’ lawsuit against him for fraud, those could all come into play and he has to address them. That could be very uncomfortable for him.”

The Nixon-era lawyer was also asked about his thoughts on the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump can be heard making derogatory remarks about women. The playing of that tape was not allowed by the judge in Trump’s hush money case.

Dean pointed out that the jurors will still be read out the transcript of the tape, which he said was even more “clearer and more disgusting.”

Dean, who served during the Nixon administration, brings a unique viewpoint to presidential legal matters. His statements contribute to the ongoing conversation about the trial.

The question of whether Trump will testify in the trial and the topics that might be addressed if he does, continues to attract significant public and media interest.

Why It Matters: Trump had previously attempted to delay the trial, citing concerns over “pretrial publicity”. However, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan dismissed these concerns, particularly noting that much of the attention has resulted from Trump’s actions.

The ex-president had expressed his willingness to testify saying, “All I can do is tell the truth, and the truth is that there's no case.”

Testimony in the trial began last week, with former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker serving as a key witness on the first day. The prosecution alleges that Trump committed a “conspiracy to undermine the integrity of a presidential election.”

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

