US Base In Syria Targeted By Rockets Fired From Iraq, Washington Strikes Back: Report

At least five rockets were fired from Iraq towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria. This marks the first attack on U.S. forces since early February.

What Happened: The rockets were launched from the town of Zummar in Iraq, targeting the U.S. military base in northeastern Syria. The attack occurred on Sunday, according to two Iraqi security sources and a U.S. official, reported Reuters.

This incident follows the return of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani from a visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

A Telegram group linked to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed faction, announced the decision to resume attacks after a three-month pause due to stalled talks to end the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq.

Although the U.S. official confirmed more than five rockets were fired, no U.S. personnel were injured. The official described the attack as a “failed rocket attack,” but it remains unclear if the rockets missed the base or were destroyed before reaching it.

Following the attack, a U.S.-led coalition aircraft conducted a strike against the rocket launcher in Iraq. The destroyed truck, which had a rocket launcher fixed on the back, was seized for further investigation, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The recent rocket attack on the U.S. military base in Syria comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Just a few days ago, Israel launched a targeted airstrike near an Iranian military airbase, intensifying uncertainties about a broader escalation in the region.

Iran, in response, assured the safety of its nuclear facilities following the Israeli strike. This assurance was echoed by a U.S. official who confirmed that the strike did not target nuclear installations.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk weighed in on the situation, expressing his thoughts on the Israeli airstrike targeting Iran. The SpaceX CEO’s comments added to the ongoing discussions about the potential repercussions of the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

