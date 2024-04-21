Biden Reaffirms 'Ironclad' Support For Israel Amid Passover, Hamas Conflict

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has reiterated his unwavering support for Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, linking the affirmation to the Jewish holiday of Passover.

What Happened: Biden expressed his steadfast support for Israel in a message released on Sunday, connecting the Jewish holiday of Passover to the current conflict with Hamas.

“This holiday reminds us of a profound and powerful truth: that even in the face of persecution, if we hold on to faith, we shall endure and overcome,” Biden wrote. “We can never forget the horror of Hamas' despicable atrocities.”

“My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad,” he continued.

Amid mounting criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza from within the Democratic party, Biden has reaffirmed his dedication to pursuing a temporary ceasefire to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Despite warnings from the Biden administration and others to avoid a ground conflict in the city, negotiations to free the approximately 100 hostages held by Hamas have largely stalled as the Israeli military approaches an invasion of Rafah.

“My Administration is working around the clock to free the hostages, and we will not rest until we bring them home,” Biden said. “We will continue to work toward a two-state solution that provides equal security, prosperity, and enduring peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts To Alleged Israeli Airstrike On Iran: ‘Our Tax Dollars Somehow Also Blowing Up Our Tax Dollars’

Biden also condemned antisemitism, reiterating his administration’s commitment to combating hateful conduct, which experts have warned is on the rise in recent months.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been a major concern for the international community. The U.S. has been actively involved in trying to broker a ceasefire and has also intensified economic pressure on Iran in response to the attacks on Israel.

The conflict has also had ripple effects on the global economy, with stock market futures dipping and oil prices surging amid renewed tensions between Israel and Iran.

Additionally, the conflict has sparked reactions from prominent figures such as Elon Musk, who criticized the use of U.S. tax dollars in the Israeli airstrike on Iran.

Loading... Loading...

The conflict has also led to protests within tech companies like Google, resulting in the termination of employees who opposed the company’s Israeli government cloud contract.

Iran has assured the safety of its nuclear facilities following an Israeli strike, a development that a U.S. official has confirmed. The strike, which was not believed to have targeted nuclear installations, has nonetheless escalated tensions in the region.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Step Back In Effort To Remove Speaker Mike Johnson But Blasts Him As ‘A Lame Duck’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.