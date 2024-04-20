Chinese Embassy Condemns Proposed U.S. Tariffs As Examples Of Unilateralism And Protectionism, As Biden Seeks To Court Critical Voters

Loading... Loading...

The Biden administration’s warning of additional tariffs on China indicates that strained relations will continue, regardless of the election outcome.

Last week, President Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania, urging for increased tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum goods.

Top officials suggest more actions against China are forthcoming this election season, Reuters reported.

Recently, the administration initiated an inquiry into China’s efforts to control the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

Experts anticipate the probe’s outcome, coupled with a review of Trump-era trade policies, will lead to additional tariffs on Chinese imports, the report read.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, criticized U.S. tariffs as examples of unilateralism and protectionism, Reuters stated.

“Many trading partners of the United States, including China, are strongly dissatisfied with the United States’ frequent use of national security, non-market behavior, overcapacity and other reasons to impose restrictions and politicize trade issues,” Pengyu said in a statement.

The Biden administration’s move to increase tariffs this week indicates a tough stance on trade, aligning with Biden and Trump’s strategies for the 2024 election, especially in rust-belt states.

If Trump returns to the White House, he aims to implement 10% import tariffs and gradually phase out Chinese imports like electronics and steel over four years.

Additionally, he seeks to ban Chinese ownership of U.S. energy and tech infrastructure, the report added.

“China is inevitably getting drawn into what’s likely to be a little bit of a chaotic cycle. And I think really, right now, we’re just seeing the beginnings of that,” said Allen Carlson, a Cornell University professor and expert on U.S.-China relations, Reuters added.

White House officials have denied political motivations, though Biden emphasized steel tariffs in a speech targeting Trump at the United States Steel Corporation X union headquarters in Pennsylvania.

Loading... Loading...

They cited concerns over China’s exports undermining U.S. industries like solar and electric vehicles, fueled by China’s surging manufacturing trade surplus due to its slowing economy, Reuters added.

Read Next: A Top Senator Is Spearheading The TikTok Crackdown As House Bill Gains Senate Momentum

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock