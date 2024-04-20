Former Windows Head Slams Elizabeth Warren For Apple's 'Smartphone Monopoly' Comment: 'This Needs A...Good Grief'

Loading... Loading...

Former Windows head Steven Sinofsky slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for claiming Apple Inc. AAPL has a "smartphone monopoly."

What Happened: Sinofsky took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to voice his concerns about Warren's criticism of Apple.

Sinofsky's issue with Warren's comment is that Apple's iPhone market share – both in the U.S. and globally – falls short of meeting the requirements for being considered a monopoly.

"You know what is ‘just not right’? This needs a community note or 12. Also, good grief," he said.

He was reacting to Warren, who said, "It's time to break up Apple's smartphone monopoly."

She also brought the focus on the green versus blue bubble debate, saying, "Also, c'mon, let's stop leaving green text people out of the group chats. It's just not right."

Why It Matters: Sinofsky’s post comes at a time when Apple is facing increased scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators. The company’s dominance in the smartphone market has been a subject of debate, with some calling for antitrust action.

According to a recent report, Apple held a 64% market share in the U.S. at the end of the December 2023 quarter. It got a boost thanks to the iPhone 15 series, which was launched in September.

Earlier this week, Warren voiced her support for a Department of Justice antitrust case against Apple. Warren specifically criticized Apple’s smartphone market share.

Warren also criticized Apple's decision to pull the plug on the ‘iMessage for Android’ app Beeper Mini. Apple CEO Tim Cook's conversation with a journalist in 2022 made matters worse for Cupertino, finding its way into the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Apple has strongly defended its position, arguing that the lawsuit poses a threat to the company’s core principles and its ability to innovate.

Price Action: Apple’s stock closed at 1.22% down at $165 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock