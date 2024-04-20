Elon Musk Puts Plans To Meet India's Modi On Hold: 'Very Heavy Tesla Obligations Require That The Visit To India Be Delayed'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has postponed his highly anticipated visit to India, which was scheduled for April 21-22.

What Happened: Musk, who was expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, has deferred the plans.

Tesla’s crucial Q1 earnings slated for April 23 have played a role in the delay, as confirmed by Musk in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Musk said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."

Benzinga has reached out to Tesla for a comment but did not immediately receive a response at the time of writing.

Wedbush's Dan Ives termed it a "moment of truth" for both Musk and Tesla.

“Next week’s conference call and messaging one of the most important moments in the company’s history in our view,” Ives said.

Why It Matters: Musk’s visit to India was highly anticipated, with speculations rife about the announcement of investment and manufacturing plans in the country.

The billionaire entrepreneur was expected to meet with PM Modi and make an official announcement regarding his India strategies during the visit.

Additionally, Musk was reportedly considering an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion for a new factory in India.

The Indian government’s recent decision to revise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limits in the space sector, effective April 16, was also seen as a move that could support Musk’s Starlink plans in India.

Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Tuesday, with analysts, on average, estimating earnings per share of 51 cents and revenue of $22.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. This compares to the year-ago's 85 cents per share and $23.33 billion, respectively.

