Elon Musk Announces Intent To Finance 'National Signature Campaign' In Support Of First Amendment, Alleging 'Relentless Attacks On Free Speech

Owner of X, Elon Musk, has announced plans to fund a national signature campaign in support of the First Amendment, amid ongoing debates about free speech.

What Happened: On Thursday, Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his commitment to free speech. “Given the relentless attacks on free speech, I am going to fund a national signature campaign in support of the First Amendment,” he posted.

This announcement comes in the wake of Musk’s recent interactions on the subject of free speech. He had previously raised concerns about the potential dangers of super-powerful artificial intelligence (AI) on social media platforms, warning of the “civilization-level risks” posed by such AI.

Why It Matters: Musk’s commitment to free speech has been a topic of discussion in recent times. He had earlier filed a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for calling him out for hate speech, which was later dismissed by a California judge.

Furthermore, Musk has been vocal about his stance on censorship, criticizing those who support it. His recent tweet further solidifies his position as a staunch supporter of free speech.

