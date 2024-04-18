Trump Media Vs. Reddit — Analyzing The Showdown Of Social Media Giants

Loading... Loading...

The recent market debuts of Reddit Inc RDDT and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT reignited a longstanding debate among investors: do surging initial stock prices suggest underpricing, leaving potential value untapped?

What Happened: Investors in Reddit’s recent initial public offering (IPO) reaped swift returns. Those who put money into Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, saw the value of their stock plummet from a high of $79.38 per share to a dismal $22.55.

Trump Media Stock’s Decline Has Outpaced Reddit Stock

Trump Media’s stock price, on last check, is up more than 20.8% and trading at around $31.91 a share.

But in examining their performance since March 25, Trump Media’s stock has witnessed a 47.15% decline.

Reddit’s journey was quite different. The company issued 18.6 million shares at $34 each, totaling $632 million. Despite raising $277 million less than Trump Media, Reddit’s stock debuted at $48.88 per share, valuing the company at $909 million.

Since its debut, the company has experienced a 34.5% downturn. A hypothetical $1000 investment in Reddit stock on March 25 would have yielded $126.49 more than the same investment in Trump Media stock.

Why It Matters: Market insights highlight a moderate correlation between the price movements of both stocks.

Analyst sentiment leans cautiously towards Trump Media, with limited coverage. On the other hand, Reddit garners optimism, boasting a consensus Buy rating with a 23.55% upside potential.

While both IPOs captured attention, Reddit’s efficient market debut starkly contrasts with Trump Media’s tumultuous journey. As investors continue to evaluate their performance, the market presents a dynamic landscape ripe with speculation and opportunity.

