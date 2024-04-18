Jamie Dimon Likens AI To The 'Printing Press,' Says It Will Be A 'Huge Aid' To Recognize Patterns Of Success: 'Anything We Offer...Will Be Driven A Lot By AI'

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan & Chase Co. CEO Jamie Dimon has outlined his vision for the future of money in an AI-driven world, emphasizing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the financial sector.

What Happened: Dimon, in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang for the second season of The Circuit, spoke about the role of AI in the future of finance.

He highlighted the potential of AI to enhance JPMorgan’s wealth management services, stating that the technology will “know more about you, learn more about you, look at patterns and, you know, look at successful things in the past.”

Dimon also acknowledged that AI is already embedded in JPMorgan’s wealth plans and that the technology will become even more sophisticated in the future. He compared the impact of AI on the financial sector to that of the “printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing, and the internet.”

Despite the potential benefits, Dimon also warned of the risks associated with AI, including increased volatility and instability in the financial system. He noted that AI is already generating revenue for the bank and that future advances in the technology are likely to produce even more benefits.

When asked about the impact of AI on how regular people interact with money, Dimon dismissed the idea of a single finance “super app” and instead predicted the rise of multiple “mini super apps.”

He also emphasized the role of AI in JPMorgan’s expansion into travel, restaurants, and hotels, stating that “anything we offer you will be driven a lot by AI.”

However, Dimon also pointed out that AI has its limits, stating that “AI can’t be a stock picker.” He believes that AI will get us closer to a future where we can put our money on autopilot.

Why It Matters: Dimon has been a vocal advocate for the potential of AI to transform the financial sector.

In his annual letter to shareholders earlier this month, Dimon likened the impact of AI on the financial sector to that of the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing, and the internet.

In an interview in February, Dimon disputed the notion that AI excitement is just “hype,” stating that AI will improve almost every aspect of our lives and even allow us to live longer.

He has predicted that AI could lead to 3.5-day work weeks, while the company has reduced manual labor by up to 90% for its corporate clients through its AI-powered cashflow tool.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Dustin Blitchok